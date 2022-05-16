Monday.com dips as Q1 results top expectations, but guidance indicates slowing growth

Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares dipped early Monday after the software-as-a-service company posted strong first-quarter results, but issued guidance that indicated slowing growth.

For the period ending March 31, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it lost an adjusted 96 cents per share on $108.5 million in sales, up 84% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to lose an adjusted $1.01 per share on $101.3 million.

However, monday.com (MNDY) said it expected second-quarter revenue to be between $117 million and $119 million, representing growth of 66% and 69% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting sales to be roughly $110.88 million.

For the full-year, monday.com (MNDY) said it expects sales to be between $488 million and $492 million, compared to estimates of $474.91 million, but that would represent growth of 58% to 60% year-over-year.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares fell nearly 1.5% to $108.98 in premarket trading on Monday.

The work management company also said it expects an adjusted operating loss between $139 million and $135 million for the full-year, with negative operating margins between 28% and 27%.

Investment firm J.P. Morgan recently downgraded and cut the price target on Asana (ASAN), noting that it has weaker margins and slower revenue growth than competitor Monday.com (MNDY).