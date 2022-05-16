The typically unfiltered Ryanair Group (NASDAQ:RYAAY) CEO Michael O'Leary did not mince words in his assessment of Boeing (NYSE:BA) management on Monday.

In an earnings call on Monday morning, the chief executive of the Irish low-cost carrier commented that while the airline is an interested and loyal customer of Boeing (BA), with the vast majority of its fleet being Boeing aircraft. Indeed, the B737 “Gamechanger” from Boeing was cited as a critical cost-saver for the air carrier. However, O’Leary lamented management’s inability to deliver on orders as causing undue concern.

“At the moment, we think the Boeing management is running around like headless chickens," he said in his characteristically blunt manner in Monday's earnings call. "We're very happy to work with existing management but they need to bloody well improve on what they've been doing delivering to us over the last 12 months."

Ryanair currently operates a fleet of 471 Boeing aircraft and 29 Airbus aircraft. A press release adds that, as of March 31, 145 Boeing 737s are currently on order.

Elsewhere in its earnings release, the Irish airline forecast a return to "reasonable profitability" by mid-year after posting a €355 million loss for the full-year reported on Monday. The figure represented a strong recovery from a €1.015 billion loss in the prior year.

Still, the tepid verbiage on the recovery was noted as a precaution based upon a still largely uncertain flight path for the European airline industry after a series of unforeseen impacts including the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This recovery, however, remains fragile,” O’Leary said. “Given the continuing risk of adverse news flows on both these topics, it is impractical (if not impossible) to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time.”

