Xponential Fitness is called out by BofA for attractive valuation

Bank of America stayed bullish on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) after taking in the firm's Q1 earnings report.

The firm sees valuation on XPOF as attractive with shares trading at 10X the EV/EBITDA estimate, which is noted to be well below other high quality franchised peers including PLNT at 18X.

Analyst Alexander Perry and team identified multiple drivers for 2022 adjusted EBITDA upside including the potential for studio openings above XPOF’s target of 500-520, potential upside to systemwide sales guidance given better than expected run rate AUVs as member acquisition trends remain encouraging, more significant addressable market opportunity with a 7,900 North America studio potential and M&A upside.

The firm also has a favorable view on the competitive environment for XPOF with about 30% of boutique fitness studios having closed during COVID.

BofA keps a Buy rating on XPOF and price objective of $25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) rose 5.01% premarket to $15.09.

See all the valuation metrics on XPOF.