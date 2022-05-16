Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American depositary shares are rising 1.1% in premarket Monday trading after a report that the bank is close to a settlement with West Virginia governor Jim Justice over $690M his mining company owes to the bank's clients.

Bluestone, a coal mining company owned by Justice, borrowed from Greensill Capital, the U.K.-based supply chain finance firm that collapsed in March 2021. Some 1,200 of Credit Suisse's (CS) wealthiest clients supplied funding to Greensill through a $10B group of funds set up by the Swiss bank.

Under the proposed agreement between Governor Justice and the bank, Bluestone mines would increase production and make regular cash payments to Credit Suisse (CS), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank would also have an option on funds from a potential sale of the mines at a later date, the people told the FT. A settlement could be reached within weeks, they added.

The news comes after a settlement fell apart in September after Bluestone failed to negotiate a $300M refinancing deal with an unnamed party, the newspaper said.

By contrast, the latest proposal doesn't require third-party financing and the terms of the settlement are more attractive due to the soaring price of coal.

In March 2021, Credit Suisse started the process of winding down its supply chain finance funds after Greensill's asset valuations were brought into question.