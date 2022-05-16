Travere gains as FDA accepts marketing application for rare kidney disease therapy
May 16, 2022 7:49 AM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) has added ~8% in the pre-market Monday after the commercial-stage biotech announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for sparsentan with priority review for IgA nephropathy under Subpart H for accelerated approval.
- Sparsentan is a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist currently undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 study for the treatment of IgAN, a rare kidney disease marked by the accumulation of human immunoglobulin A.
- Setting Nov. 17, 2022, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the NDA, FDA has indicated that the agency does not plan to hold an AdCom meeting to discuss the marketing application of sparsentan.
- “If approved, sparsentan would be the first FDA-approved non-immunosuppressive treatment option for IgA nephropathy, and we aspire to ultimately position sparsentan as a new standard of care,” Travere (TVTX) Chief Executive Eric Dube said.
The FDA has granted its Orphan Drug Designation for sparsentan in IgAN.