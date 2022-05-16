Nucor to buy C.H.I. Overhead Doors in $3B deal

May 16, 2022

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said Monday it agreed to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in a deal valued at $3B.

C.H.I. manufactures overhead door products for residential and commercial applications, as well as rolling steel and rubber doors for commercial and industrial customers, serving a market Nucor (NUE) says totals $5B.

C.H.I. has two manufacturing plants in Illinois and Indiana, and maintains regional warehouses in California, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

"Acquiring C.H.I. is another step in our long-term strategy to expand into areas that are a natural extension of our business and leverage our efficient manufacturing model," Nucor (NUE) President and CEO Leon Topalian said.

Nucor (NUE) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings and predicted Q2 would be the most profitable quarter in its history.

