Data Storage GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.03, revenue of $8.66M beats by $2.66M
May 16, 2022 7:59 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Data Storage press release (NASDAQ:DTST): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $8.66M (+237.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.66M.
- “Overall, we continue to execute on our business growth strategy, which has resulted in transformational acquisitions, as well as significant contracts and new partnerships. We have built a robust proposal pipeline to support our growth, while at the same time, we are increasing our sales force, expanding our marketing initiatives, as well as investing in highly skilled personnel and infrastructure. With over $13 million in cash as of March 31, 2022 and no long-term debt, we are well positioned to take advantage of the countless opportunities within this emerging multi-billion-dollar market.”