SPI Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.06, revenue of $38.5M misses by $10.35M

May 16, 2022 8:01 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • SPI Energy press release (NASDAQ:SPI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $38.5M (+14.6% Y/Y) misses by $10.35M.
  • Shares +5.3% PM.
  • "We continue to expect revenue of $200 million to $220 million in 2022," added Mr. Peng. "Our residential solar business is expected to remain a primary revenue driver in 2022, with EV sales accelerating as the year progresses. With a multi-decade track record of success, a world-class team with a history of execution, and strong industry tailwinds, SPI is ideally positioned to accelerate the creation of new value for our shareholders. I look forward to sharing further updates on our success in the weeks and months ahead."
