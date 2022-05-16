Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) -3.2% pre-market after saying Monday it has temporarily suspended operations at its RDM Mine in Brazil and is withdrawing 2022 production guidance for the mine until operations resume.

The RDM Mine was forecast to produce 70K-80K oz of gold, or ~11% of the company's total production using the midpoint of full-year guidance of 625K-710K oz.

Equinox (EQX) said permits for the scheduled tailings storage facility raise at the mine have been delayed; the RDM TSF is raised on an intermittent basis throughout the mine life to store tailings produced from ongoing operations.

The company expects full operations could restart as soon as two months from the receipt of regulatory approval, which is anticipated during Q2.

