BIO-key GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.94M beats by $0.69M
May 16, 2022 8:08 AM ETBIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BIO-key press release (NASDAQ:BKYI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.94M (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.69M.
- “There is a clear and growing global need for enterprises of all kinds to protect their data and systems with stronger cybersecurity solutions. BIO-key has built a strong base of products, services and partnerships to address this substantial opportunity. Given the growing momentum in our business, complemented with the addition of Swivel Secure Europe and further progress advancing our opportunities in Africa, we remain confident in achieving our full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $10-13M. Approximately 70% of the lower end of this guidance range relates to contracted recurring software license revenue."