DraftKings gains after Jefferies points to attractive valuation

May 16, 2022

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Jefferies reinstated a Buy rating on DraftKings Holdings (NASDAQ:DKNG) on its view the sports betting player is among the best positioned with a strong brand, first-mover advantage, resources and strategic clarity.

Analyst David Katz thinks the burning question on whether the company has enough cash to support the EBITDA burn before turning to profit is overblown.

"The company ended 1Q22 with $1.77B of cash and a $1.265B zero coupon convertible debt that will not mature until 2028 or become convertible in 2027, subject to certain conditions. Currently, we expect cumulative cash burn between 2Q22 and 4Q23 to be approximately $950M, and an additional $675M for CA at current burn rate, and believe the current cash balance is sufficient."

Katz and team also expect meaningful synergies flowing from the Golden Nugget acquisition from both revenue and marketing spend in our base case scenario

Jefferies assigned a new price target of $60 to DKNG to assumes new states adopt sports betting concurrently and the company funds its growth internally.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 1.59% premarket to $12.81, but are still down more than 50% on a year-to-date basis.

Sector watch: California dreaming for DraftKings, FanDuel and Barstool with sports betting teed up on the ballot

