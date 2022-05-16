Surgepays GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $21.14M
May 16, 2022 8:11 AM ETSurgepays Inc. (SURG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Surgepays press release (NASDAQ:SURG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $21.14M (+92.2% Y/Y).
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenues of at least $130M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $15M; Greater than 200,000 subscribers in the mobile broadband business.
- "As we have enhanced our offerings to include wireless broadband along with a comprehensive suite of value-driven financial service products for the underbanked, our ability to attract mobile broadband subscribers, increase store count and grow market share has significantly increased. We are on track and on target.”