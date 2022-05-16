scPharmaceuticals gains as FDA accepts marketing application for heart failure drug
May 16, 2022 8:12 AM ETscPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) have added ~14% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage pharma company announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for heart failure therapy, Furoscix.
- A furosemide formulation, Furoscix is designed for outpatient self-administration as a subcutaneous infusion through a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system.
- The company has sought the approval of Furoscix for the treatment of congestion in patients with worsening heart failure. The FDA has assigned Oct. 08, 2022, as the Prescription Drug User-Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the NDA.
- “We believe Furoscix, if approved, will address a significant need along the heart failure care continuum,” Chief Executive of scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) John Tucker remarked.
- Announcing its 1Q 2022 financials on Monday, the company reported $7.7M of net loss for the period and reaffirmed the previously issued guidance of $43 million – $48 million net loss for 2022.