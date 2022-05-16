Biofrontera prices $9.4M securities offering
May 16, 2022 8:13 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI), BFRIWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) has priced its $9.4M private offering of shares and warrants.
- The offering consists of 3,419,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,419,000 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.75.
- Warrants are exercisable six months after issue date at $2.77/share and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$9.4M.
- The private offering is expected to close on or about May 17, 2022.