Kontrol Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $26.62M
May 16, 2022 8:13 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kontrol Technologies press release (OTCQB:KNRLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $26.62M (+701.8% Y/Y).
- “Our first quarter 2022 performance reflects our continued operational execution as we make progress toward realizing our strategic vision,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “We are working diligently to scale the Kontrol platform while maintaining discipline in the management of our capital structure and remain deeply focused on growing profitability. As we look forward, we are well positioned for continued growth by bringing innovative solutions that enable our customer base to achieve greater sustainability across their businesses.”