Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal has upgraded CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Buy from Hold as he expects the Federal Reserve's rate hikes to boost interest rate contract volume.

He also expects higher volume for agricultural contracts, newly launched cryptocurrency contracts, and new micro-contracts aimed at retail investors to contribute. At the same time, the company should keep costs under control, Heal said.

Target price is set at $230. CME (CME) shares are rising 0.5% in Monday premarket trading.

"CME (CME) shares have risen strongly from their pandemic lows in March 2020 and are currently trading at 25-times our 2022 EPS estimate, at the midpoint of their five-year historical average rang of 11-39 and near the peer average," Heal wrote in a note to clients. "Based on the current valuation and prospects for increased revenue due to market volatility, we believe that a Buy rating is now appropriate."

To compare CME's (CME) stock rating with that of exchange operators Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and CBOE (CBOE), click here.

Heal's rating is more bullish than the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating, also at Hold.

SA contributor Leo Nelissen explains why CME (CME) belongs in dividend growth portfolios