RadNet AI-based software solutions for breast, prostate cancers gets FDA clearance
May 16, 2022 8:26 AM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) said it received U.S. FDA clearances for its DeepHeatlh Saige-DX mammography and Quantib Prostate 2.0 MRI artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.
- The company said Saige-Dx is a software that detects the presence or absence of breast cancer with the use of artificial intelligence.
- While, the Quantib Prostate is an AI-based software solution that advances the MRI prostate reporting workflow and is accessible from the radiologist's reading station. The company said the FDA 510k special clearance was given for an upgrade that now includes fully automatic prostate zone segmentation (in addition to prostate gland segmentation) and automated initiation of localization of lesions on the PI-RADS sector map.