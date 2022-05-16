GOEV, SUNW and APPH among pre market gainers
- Rattler Midstream RTLR +14% Diamondback Energy to buy Rattler Midstream in all-stock deal.
- Spirit Airlines SAVE +14% on new tender offer from JetBlue.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) +15%.
- NanoViricides (NNVC) +14% reports that it has begun drug development to combat recent cases of severe pediatric hepatitis.
- Lottery.com LTRY +12. on Q1 results.
- Carvana CVNA +11% outlines expense reduction plan and layoffs, defends ADESA acquisition.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC +13% on Q1 results.
- 1847 Goedeker GOED +10% on Q1 results.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +8%.
- AppHarvest (APPH) +8%.
- Nephros (NEPH) +8%.
- Sunwork (SUNW) +6%.
- Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) +7%.
- RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) +7%.
- Edible Garden (EDBL) +6%.
- Genetic Technologies (GENE) +6%.
- Splash Beverage SBEV +6% on Q1 results.
- Embark Technology (EMBK) +6%.
- Canoo (GOEV) +5%.
- Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) +5%.