SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) responded to the recent activist pressure it has seen with a new investor presentation highlighting its transformed board and new strategies.

The food supplier said it will remain receptive to constructive ideas that will drive shareholder value, but the board believes it is not in shareholders’ best interest to allow the activist investors "poorly conceived and short-term" focused agenda into the boardroom.

SpartanNash (SPTN) maintains that the board identified the need for change and took decisive actions to transform the company. which led to improved financial results and outsized shareholder returns. It was also pointed out that SPTN allocated capital to increase strategic investment in the business and significantly de-levered the balance sheet.

The board was refreshed with three new appointees in February and five new directors in last five years.

Shares of SpartanNash (SPTN) shot up 4.97% in premarket action on Monday.

SPTN has trailed the S&P 500 Index by a wide margin over the last five years.