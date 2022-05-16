Elon Musk's tweet on Friday that the deal to acquire Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was on hold, pending an examination of the bots on the site, is likely an excuse for a lower price or Musk walking away altogether, investment firm Wedbush Securities said.

Analyst Dan Ives noted that the issues that arose on Friday, as well as the weekend - including the fact that Musk may have violated his nondisclosure agreement - make the deal a "confusing one" for Wall Street to figure out what happens next.

"Our view in a nutshell is that the $54.20 deal price for Twitter is now out the window in the Street's perspective and its about either driving a lower deal price or Musk could walk away," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell more than 2% to $39.82 in premarket trading, a discount of more than 26% compared to Musk's offer price.

Ives, noted however, that Musk's concern of the spam bots, which Twitter (TWTR) has said represent less than 5% of accounts, is "clear at play now front and center" and though former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey "cleaned up much of these issues," the issue of spam bots does not come as a surprise.

However, while it's likely that Musk is still committed to buying Twitter (TWTR), the changing sentiment in the stock market and risk environment, has likely resulted in Musk getting "cold feet" and may well likely result in a lower offer price, Ives added.

"The stark reality for Twitter is that no other strategic/financial bidder will come near this deal and Musk knows that; which is why in a changing market and with Tesla losing ~$300 billion of market cap since the deal we view the $44 billion Twitter deal as having less than a 50% to get done as of today," Ives explained, adding that it's possible Musk walks away from the deal entirely with just a small $1 billion breakup fee.

Ives noted that Twitter's (TWTR) board is in a "tough spot" and if Musk does negotiate a lower price and the company rejects it, it's likely that Twitter (TWTR) shares could see a "sub $30 level" amid a shaky stock market.