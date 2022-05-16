Palo Alto Networks, Deloitte expand pact to offer managed security services

May 16, 2022 8:32 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Digital background security systems and data protection

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has expanded its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. customers.
  • The companies originally announced their partnership in July 2021 to deliver integrated cybersecurity solutions to mutual customers. Expanded solutions offered as managed services will include: zero trust enterprise enablement, multicloud automation and orchestration, managed cyber defense and 5G-native security.
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is scheduled to report its FQ3 earnings on May 19, 2022. Analysts call for earnings of $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.36B.
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on the stock here
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.