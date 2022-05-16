Palo Alto Networks, Deloitte expand pact to offer managed security services
May 16, 2022 8:32 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has expanded its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. customers.
- The companies originally announced their partnership in July 2021 to deliver integrated cybersecurity solutions to mutual customers. Expanded solutions offered as managed services will include: zero trust enterprise enablement, multicloud automation and orchestration, managed cyber defense and 5G-native security.
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is scheduled to report its FQ3 earnings on May 19, 2022. Analysts call for earnings of $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.36B.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on the stock here