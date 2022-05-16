Baupost fund adds new positions in Gray Television, exits NortonLifeLock, expands Dropbox stakes
- In its recent 13F filing, the Baupost Fund indicates a fund total value of $9.3M.
- Seth Klarman's Baupost fund acquired new positions in Gray Television (GTN) with 1.29M shares, BellRing Brands (BRBR) with 0.48M shares and POST (POST) with 0.38M shares as disclosed in its recent Q2 filing.
- The fund expanded stakes in ironSource (IS) to 7.94M shares from ~4M shares, in Dropbox (DBX) to ~10.57M from ~8.1M, in Fiserv (FISV) to ~3.99M from ~3.05M shares and in Alphabet (GOOG) to ~0.24M from 0.23M.
- Pershing Sqaure Tontine (PSTH) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) were the two companies it exited its positions.
- Positions were trimmed in Joby Aviation (JOBY) to ~1.97M shares from ~9.62M while in DigitalBridge (DBRG) to ~18.37M from ~22.88M; tech companies Intel (INTC) and Micron Technology (MU) also saw a trim down in its stakes.