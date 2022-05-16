Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) said on Monday it reached a heads of agreement to sell 3M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas to Poland's PGNiG from Sempra Infrastructure's portfolio of LNG projects in North America.

Poland's largest gas company said the agreement could lead to finalization of definitive 20-year LNG sale-and-purchase agreements for 2M tons/year from Sempra's (SRE) Cameron LNG Phase 2 project under development in Louisiana and 1M tons/year from the Port Arthur LNG project under development in Texas.

PGNiG's liquefied natural gas supply portfolio with U.S. partners currently stands at 7M tons, or 9B cm; the Sempra (SRE) contract would raise that amount by more than 40%.

Securing LNG supplies is a major part of Poland's plans to improve its energy security as it seeks independence from Russian gas supplier Gazprom, which stopped shipments to Poland last month after refusing to pay in rubles.