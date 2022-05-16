Capital One Financial April credit card delinquency rate drops from March

May 16, 2022 8:41 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit and Debit Cards

GaryPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) domestic credit card delinquency rate of 2.18% improved in April from 2.32% in March and increased from 1.92% in April 2021.
  • Net charge-off rate of 2.19% increased from 2.13% in March and is below 2.40% in April 2021.
  • Meanwhile, lending activity is rising, with loans held for investment at $109.8B at April 30, 2022 vs. $107.6B at the beginning of the month.
  • Previously (April 29), Credit card metrics stay strong in March, but Q1 shows normalization trend
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.