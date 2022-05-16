Capital One Financial April credit card delinquency rate drops from March
May 16, 2022 8:41 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) domestic credit card delinquency rate of 2.18% improved in April from 2.32% in March and increased from 1.92% in April 2021.
- Net charge-off rate of 2.19% increased from 2.13% in March and is below 2.40% in April 2021.
- Meanwhile, lending activity is rising, with loans held for investment at $109.8B at April 30, 2022 vs. $107.6B at the beginning of the month.
- Previously (April 29), Credit card metrics stay strong in March, but Q1 shows normalization trend