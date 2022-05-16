Weyerhaeuser names David Wold as new CFO
May 16, 2022 8:44 AM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stated Monday that it has appointed David M. Wold as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.
- Wold has served as Weyerhaeuser's vice president and chief accounting officer since May 2019 after joining in 2013. In this new role, Wold is replacing Nancy Loewe, who is leaving the company.
- "He brings 20 years of strong accounting, financial and strategic acumen to the role, and we are excited to welcome his experience and energy to our senior management team," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer.
