Galera plans to file for US approval of avasopasem by end of year

May 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETGalera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) said it intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2022 for avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) to treat radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer.
  • Oral mucositis is characterized by an swelling in the mouth.
  • "The NDA will be based on the positive and clinically meaningful data from our Phase 3 ROMAN trial and our randomized Phase 2b trial," said Galera's President and CEO Mel Sorensen.
  • The company said FDA has already granted breakthrough therapy and fast track designations to avasopasem for reducing SOM induced by radiotherapy.
  • Galera (GRTX) noted that detailed results from the phase 3 trial called ROMAN will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 3.
  • Earlier in May, the company reported data from a phase 2a trial, called AESOP, showing avasopasem helped reduce severe incidents of esophagitis in patients with lung cancer receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.
  • GRTX +3.97% to $1.57 premarket May 16
