Galera plans to file for US approval of avasopasem by end of year
May 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETGalera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) said it intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2022 for avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) to treat radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer.
- Oral mucositis is characterized by an swelling in the mouth.
- "The NDA will be based on the positive and clinically meaningful data from our Phase 3 ROMAN trial and our randomized Phase 2b trial," said Galera's President and CEO Mel Sorensen.
- The company said FDA has already granted breakthrough therapy and fast track designations to avasopasem for reducing SOM induced by radiotherapy.
- Galera (GRTX) noted that detailed results from the phase 3 trial called ROMAN will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 3.
- Earlier in May, the company reported data from a phase 2a trial, called AESOP, showing avasopasem helped reduce severe incidents of esophagitis in patients with lung cancer receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.
- GRTX +3.97% to $1.57 premarket May 16