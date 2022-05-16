EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares rose on Monday as Susquehanna upgraded the software engineering company, noting its "unique culture" has proven the ability to navigate the complex situation with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its upcoming analyst day could boost the stock.

Analyst James Friedman raised the rating on EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares to positive from neutral and introduced a per-share price target of $370, noting that while the situation is "still fragile," EPAM Systems (EPAM) is making headway.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares rose nearly 2% to $324.99 in premarket trading on Monday.

Friedman noted the company initially relocated endangered employees and made sure its business continued to operate in the early days of the war, but now it's about "rapidly scaling already existing delivery locations," including India, Latin America and Central Asia, as well as establishing new delivery hubs and expanding others.

"Thanks in part to the acceleration in its delivery diversification, we believe EPAM is already a better company," Friedman wrote in the note to clients.

The analyst noted that EPAM (EPAM) has "aggressively" moved its employees, as roughly 24% were in Ukraine, 18% in Belarus and 17% in Russia, prior to the start of the war. By the end of the year, roughly 30% should be in Ukraine and Belarus and 0% in Russia, thanks in part to relocations, accelerated hiring and planned exits.

Earlier this month, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares, noting the company's first-quarter results showed the company is handling the Russian invasion of Ukraine "better than anticipated."