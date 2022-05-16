Cigna upgraded to overweight at JP Morgan on strong setup going into 2023
May 16, 2022 9:05 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- JP Morgan has upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) to overweight from neutral given signs that while 2022 may be a "resetting year," it will set the insurer up for a strong 2023.
- The firm also raised its price target to $304 from $248 (~17% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Lisa Gill said there could be further upside to the company;s updated 2022 guidance, adding she sees further margin improvement in Cigna Healthcare and benefit from a biosimilar drug wave coming in 2023-2024.
- She also mentioned how 2022 is setting up Evernorth, Cigna's (CI) pharmacy and benefits management division, to have a strong 2023, aided by specialty pharmacy and the biosimilar wave.
- Gill added she sees Evernorth's client retention rate returning to the mid-to-upper 90s in 2023.
