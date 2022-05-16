Predictive Oncology announces $7.2M registered direct offering
May 16, 2022 9:04 AM ETPredictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) enters issuance and sale agreement regarding certain stock purchase warrants, that are expected to result in gross proceeds totaling ~$7.2M.
- In the first offering, company has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of ~3.83M shares, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of ~$2.3M.
- In the second offering, issuance and sale of ~8.16M shares at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a concurrent registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of ~$4.9M.
- Offerings are expected to occur on or about May 18, 2022