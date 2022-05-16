CV Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.45M misses by $0.39M
May 16, 2022 9:05 AM ETCV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CV Sciences press release (OTCQB:CVSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.45M (-8.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.39M.
- “First quarter results met our expectations and we are encouraged by improvements in the retail channel including an increase in units shipped on a year over year basis, and a very strong consumer response to several new product launches during Q1” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our new OTC products, along with our Reserve Collection and our Wellness Line of products are evidence of our strong pipeline, and demonstrate our ability to develop innovative products that address the need states of our customers. Our flagship brand PlusCBDTM continues to gain market share in the natural product channel, and, with our portfolio of high-quality, proven products, and favorable regulatory momentum, we believe the Company is positioned for growth in 2022.”