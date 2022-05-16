Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock is gaining 2.0% in Monday premarket trading after UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgrades the bank to Buy from Neutral on the basis that the market isn't taking into account the bank's deposit pricing performance. She increased her price target to $54 from $48.

"We think the market is still valuing the old Citizens of 2015-18 — one with the highly rate sensitive deposit base vs. peers," Najarian wrote in a note to clients. After meeting with Brendan Coughlin, CFG's head of Consumer Banking, "we came away with the view that CFG's deposit pricing performance should be in-line with peers — implying the valuation gap is too extreme (peers at 1.6x YE 2022TBV and 9x '23E)."

In the last five years, Citizens (CFG) checking customers are up 7% and primary banking customers are up 11%, Najarian said. On the lending side, underwriting metrics are "fairly strong," on its student refi and "other" retail loans.

The analyst's Buy recommendation contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

In April, Citizens (CFG) Q1 earnings beat the consensus estimate and the bank sees 2022 net interest income climbing on higher interest rates.

SA contributor The Investment Doctor sees two recent acquisitions by CFG boosting underlying income