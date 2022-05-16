Allbirds is viewed cautiously by JPMorgan as new product launches play out

JPMorgan met with Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) management to get an early look at the new performance and fall lifestyle launches, which management called the "most compelling product roadmap" in company history.

The new launches are said to fall into BIRD's overall strategy to invest heavily upfront to drive innovation and establish a new footwear franchise, which can then be extended across seasonal colorways, transferrable materials interchanged across the upper of a sneaker, and further design extensions.

Analyst Matthew Boss and team are still cautious on Allbirds (BIRD) as the investment cycle plays out even as it calls it a global leader in sustainability within a favorable casual, health/wellness, ecommerce, and sportswear total addressable market.

"BIRD’s growth is highly dependent on new store growth contributions, new product launches, and brand awareness growth. On the bottom line, BIRD has yet to achieve profitability with management outlining an opportunity to achieve mid- to high-teens operating margins in the medium term and 20%+ long term."

JPMorgan keeps a Neutral rating on BIRD and price target of $7 as it waits for the investment cycle to play out.

Shares of BIRD rose 1.88% premarket to $4.33 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $3.71 to $32.44.