Grayscale Investments extends its only ETF to Europe

Digital asset-based investment firm Grayscale intends to expand its crypto-focused ETF beyond the U.S., revealing plans to launch the fund on several exchanges in Europe.

The Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF), which was launched in the U.S. back in February, will start trading in the U.K., Italy and Germany. To that end, Grayscale announced that it will launch the ETF on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra on Monday.

Grayscale, the investment community’s largest digital currency asset manager, is best known for its high-profile Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). It has other crypto trusts, but GFOF represents its only true ETF.

According to Grayscale, GFOF aims to provide exposure to businesses and technologies that are shaping the future of finance, such as stocks providing technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and transaction processing, and companies directly involved in mining, energy management and activities that power the digital asset landscape.

Since the fund's inception, it has fallen 40.3% in less than four months as the exchange traded fund has slid alongside the plummeting price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other crypto assets.

Moreover, GFOF, with its condensed 21 holdings, has not received the warmest of welcomes from investors, given recent market conditions. The fund has only accumulated a total of $8.5M assets under management, due in large part to its untimely launch as crypto along with the general markets have sold off over the past few months.

GFOF is indirectly correlated to BTC-USD, a market that could potentially see further downside, according to Morgan Stanley. The firm noted: "The correlation between bitcoin and equity indices has remained high and will continue to do so unless bitcoin becomes widely used as a medium of payment - which looks unlikely to happen soon." The note was put out on May 10.