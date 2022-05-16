Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency, net-charge-offs rates improve in April
May 16, 2022 9:12 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) credit card metrics improved in April, as its delinquency rate and net charge-offs rate slipped over the previous month, according to an 8-K filing Monday.
- Its delinquency rate of 2.7% in April compared with 2.8% in March and 2.4% in April 2021, trailing the three-month average of 2.80%.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loan receivables were 2.7% in April vs. 2.9% in March and 3.8% in the year-ago period.
- Previously, (May 12) Synchrony Financial got downgraded to Market Underweight at Wolfe.