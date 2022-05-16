Merck in pact to study Keytruda in combination with Athenex’s lead asset
May 16, 2022 9:13 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Cancer-focused biotech, Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is trading higher in the pre-market Monday after announcing a collaboration and supply agreement with Merck’s (MRK) to study its lead asset Oraxol with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Currently, Oraxol is undergoing a Phase 1 trial called KX-ORAX-011 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- After the dose-escalation phase, the expansion phase of the trial is currently underway targeting NSCLC patients who progressed on previous anti-PD1/ anti-PD-L1 therapy or in combination with chemotherapy.
- The agreement will support the expansion of the KX-ORAX-011 trial to study the drug combination in certain NSCLC patients, Athenex (ATNX) said.
- Merck (MRK) and Athenex (ATNX) will form a joint development committee to review its results.
With its 1Q 2022 financials last week, Athenex (ATNX) revised its full year guidance for the product sales growth.