Merck in pact to study Keytruda in combination with Athenex’s lead asset

May 16, 2022 9:13 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cancer-focused biotech, Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is trading higher in the pre-market Monday after announcing a collaboration and supply agreement with Merck’s (MRK) to study its lead asset Oraxol with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • Currently, Oraxol is undergoing a Phase 1 trial called KX-ORAX-011 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • After the dose-escalation phase, the expansion phase of the trial is currently underway targeting NSCLC patients who progressed on previous anti-PD1/ anti-PD-L1 therapy or in combination with chemotherapy.
  • The agreement will support the expansion of the KX-ORAX-011 trial to study the drug combination in certain NSCLC patients, Athenex (ATNX) said.
  • Merck (MRK) and Athenex (ATNX) will form a joint development committee to review its results.

  • With its 1Q 2022 financials last week, Athenex (ATNX) revised its full year guidance for the product sales growth.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.