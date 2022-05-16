Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition gains after filing registration statement

Former President Trump Holds Rally In Ohio Ahead Of State"s Primary

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform Truth Social public, rose 5.9% in premarket trading after it announced its filed its registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digital World (DWAC) said the deal now expected to close in the second half of this year, according to a statement.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in the wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have dropped about 57% from their highs in early March.

Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

The S-4 filing is an important one as some investors have been concerned how long it was taking to make the filing. Last month Kerrisdale released a short report on DWAC and argued that the SPAC likely won't secure the regulatory approval necessary to complete its purchase of Trump Media & Technology Group. The Kerrisdale report highlights that six months after the merger agreement, DWAC still hadn't filed an initial S-4.

DWAC disclosed in late October that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. The disclosure about the regulatory probes came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler requesting that the agency investigate the transaction.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.