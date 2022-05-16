Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition gains after filing registration statement

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform Truth Social public, rose 5.9% in premarket trading after it announced its filed its registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digital World (DWAC) said the deal now expected to close in the second half of this year, according to a statement.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in the wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have dropped about 57% from their highs in early March.

Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

The S-4 filing is an important one as some investors have been concerned how long it was taking to make the filing. Last month Kerrisdale released a short report on DWAC and argued that the SPAC likely won't secure the regulatory approval necessary to complete its purchase of Trump Media & Technology Group. The Kerrisdale report highlights that six months after the merger agreement, DWAC still hadn't filed an initial S-4.

DWAC disclosed in late October that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. The disclosure about the regulatory probes came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler requesting that the agency investigate the transaction.