Accelerate Diagnostics rises 7% on commercialization of Accelerate Arc system for use in blood culture test

May 16, 2022

  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:ARDX) is trading 7.2% higher after the company announced on Monday the commercialization of its new Accelerate Arc Module and BC (blood culture) kit for accurate microbial identification for positive blood cultures.
  • The company said the Accelerate Arc system cuts hours of wait time, eliminates laborious hands-on sample prep, and offers significant cost savings for healthcare facilities compared to current methods.
  • The product requires 2-3 minutes to run
  • In March, the company launched Accelerate Arc system, comprising of Arc Module and BC kit.
