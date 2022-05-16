Accelerate Diagnostics rises 7% on commercialization of Accelerate Arc system for use in blood culture test
May 16, 2022
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:ARDX) is trading 7.2% higher after the company announced on Monday the commercialization of its new Accelerate Arc Module and BC (blood culture) kit for accurate microbial identification for positive blood cultures.
- The company said the Accelerate Arc system cuts hours of wait time, eliminates laborious hands-on sample prep, and offers significant cost savings for healthcare facilities compared to current methods.
- The product requires 2-3 minutes to run
- In March, the company launched Accelerate Arc system, comprising of Arc Module and BC kit.