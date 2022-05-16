eBay and FedEx extends alliance in Canada with shipping labels platform integration
May 16, 2022 9:21 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX), EBAYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced that Canadian sellers will be able to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels, a proprietary label printing solution.
- The integration of FedEx technology provides eBay sellers to FedEx domestic and international shipping tools and services, all at preferential rates.
- Pre-COVID, FedEx projected the U.S. domestic market would hit 100M packages per day by 2026, with 96% of volume coming from e-commerce; the projection is now expected to be hit in 2022, with a similar trend anticipated for the Canadian market.