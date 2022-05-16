Discover Financial credit card delinquency rate in April edged down from March

May 16, 2022 9:22 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit Cards

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate of 1.73% in April, ticked down from 1.77% in March and increased from 1.69% in April 2021, a month when the government distributed billions of dollars in COVID relief funds to consumers.
  • Net charge-off rate of 2.02% from 1.75% in March and fell from 2.55% in April 2021.
  • Consumers are apparently using their credit cards more as Discover's loans of $75.0B at the end of April increased from $73.8B at the end of March and from $67.0B at the end of April 2021.
