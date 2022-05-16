NanoViricides stock rises on starting drug screening program to fight severe hepatitis in kids

May 16, 2022 9:26 AM ETNanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

HEPATITIS written on a wooden block near a stethoscope, syringe and pills on a blue background. Medical concept

ALENA DZIHILEVICH/iStock via Getty Images

  • NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) stock rose premarket on May 16 after the company said it began drug development to fight recent cases of severe pediatric hepatitis.
  • The company said it began a program to screen its library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides against human Adenovirus 41 Type F (hAd41-F), believed to be linked with the occurrence of severe hepatitis syndrome in some children, causing liver transplants and deaths.
  • NanoViricides (NNVC) said it believes it can develop a drug candidate against hAd41-F in a relatively short time, if any existing pipeline candidate or other nanoviricide candidates in its library are found to be effective.
  • The Shelton, Conn.-based company is developing an antiviral assay for testing these drug candidates against hAd41-F infection in cell cultures in its own BSL2 Virology facility.
  • NanoViricides (NNVC), however, noted that its top priority remains to start human clinical trials of its COVID-19 drug candidate NV-CoV-2.
  • The company expects filing of a clinical trial application for COVID-19 to take place soon, but noted that the timelines are outside its control.
  • NNVC +12.19% to $1.45 premarket May 16
