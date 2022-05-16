L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) said Monday it received a $297M IDIQ contract increase for its Falcon radio systems from the U.S. Special Operations Command, which raised the initial IDIQ ceiling to $552M from $255M.

L3Harris (LHX) said the increase follows two orders in Q4 2021 totaling $36M, the latest in a series of full-rate production orders in support of the Next Generation Tactical Communications program.

The company said it has teamed with U.S. Special Operations Command to produce more than 20K NGTC systems, which includes the AN/PRC-167 manpack and AN/PRC-163 handheld.

