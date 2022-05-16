FDA to investigate why inspection of Abbott baby formula plant took so long - NBC News
- U.S. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Monday said the agency will launch an investigation into why it took so long to send inspectors to an Abbott (NYSE:ABT) baby formula plant suspected of manufacturing contaminated product, NBC News reported.
- In September 2021, the FDA received its first report of a baby sickened with a bacterial infection potentially linked to formula made at Abbott's (ABT) Michigan facility. A whistleblower report came out in October outlining issues there, yet the agency didn't send inspectors to the Abbott (ABT) plant until January 2022, the network reported.
- "There will be a full investigation of the timeline, and we'll do everything possible to correct any errors in timing that we had so that we don't repeat any mistakes that may have been made," Califf said.
- Califf's comments come as the U.S. is dealing with a nationwide baby formula shortage and a House committee recently launched an investigation of its own.
- The commissioner added that an announcement could come as soon as Monday on allowing baby formula to be imported, a practice currently banned.
- The CDC completed its own investigation of Abbott's (ABT) Michigan facility on May 12.