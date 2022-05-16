Weber Inc.'s (NYSE:WEBR) undercooked earnings eroded shares greatly on Monday.

The Palatine, Illinois-based grill manufacturer posted a surprising GAAP EPS loss of $1.02 on Monday, missing analyst estimates on EPS by a stunning $1.18. Meanwhile, revenue retracted to $607.29 million, a 7.2% decline from the year prior and a $51.77 million miss on the analyst consensus.

In the highly-negative print gross profit fell 27% despite an 11.7% increase in margins under the auspices of the company's recovery plan and pricing actions. The company blamed global supply chain disruptions, commodity inflation, freight pricing, and startup costs for new production for the shortfall. In addition, retail traffic, both in-store and online, was cited as retracting significantly.

“Our second-quarter results reflect our proactive responses to supply chain and material cost inflation, which helped drive higher sequential gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin versus the prior quarter,” CEO Chris Scherzinger explained.

Moving forward, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion, well below the Wall Street expectations set at $2.09 billion. Management stated the guidance reflects the reduced retail traffic and consumer purchase expectations, adding to foreign currency devaluation.

Elsewhere, the company’s balance sheet was weakened as cash holdings declined by more than 50% and long-term debt grew more than 25% from the prior year.

Shares fell nearly 20% shortly before Monday’s market open. The decline adds to a drop of about 50% over the past 6 months. The decline is a boon to short-sellers who have held the grill-maker in their crosshairs for quite some time. As of April-end NYSE reports, 7.09 million shares were held short in a float of 16.8 million, representing 42.28% of the float.

