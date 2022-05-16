Dragonfly Energy to go public via business combination with SPAC Chardan NexTech

May 16, 2022 9:29 AM ETChardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Energy storage firm Dragonfly Energy is set to go public through business combination with SPAC Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ).
  • The companies entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will value Dragonfly at an implied $500.1M pro forma enterprise value.
  • The combined company will be renamed Dragonfly Energy upon closing of the deal and is likely to be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DFLI."
  • All Dragonfly shareholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new combined company. The transaction also includes an earn-out provision for up to an additional 40M shares.
  • Proceeds from the transaction will be help drive the market penetration of Dragonfly's existing business and commercialize its proprietary and patented All-Solid-State-Battery technology.
  • The business has track record of top line growth and has produced 17 quarters of profitability. In 2021, it generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $78M and $8.7M, respectively, both representing an 80%+ CAGR since 2018.
