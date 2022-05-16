WideOpenWest jumps on report Morgan Stanley Infrastructure in talks to acquire

May 16, 2022 9:34 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) soared 17% on a report that Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is in talks to acquire the provider of broadband and other cable services.
  • A transaction hasn't been finalized and it's possible discussions could end without a deal, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. WOW has a market cap of $1.5 billion.
  • The report comes after Bloomberg reported early last month that the company was said to weighing strategic options including a sale of the company.
  • WOW has just over half a million subscribers for a broadband/cable network that spans states including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.
  • WOW short interest is 5.8%.
  • Last Monday, WideOpenWest reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.03, revenue of $174.6M beats by $1.7M.
