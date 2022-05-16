Shanghai Junshi cancer therapy approved for new indication in China

  • China-based Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (OTCPK:SHJBF) announced on Monday that the country's regulators approved its supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) for anti-PD1 therapy toripalimab allowing its use for the fifth indication.
  • Specifically, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved toripalimab as a first-line option in combination with chemotherapy, paclitaxel, and cisplatin, for certain patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
  • The approval was based on results from the JUPITER-06 study in which the treatment combination led to a statistically significant increase in survival benefits compared to placebo as a first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic ESCC.
  • The commercial-stage biotech, Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) has partnered with Shanghai Junshi (OTCPK:SHJBF) to jointly develop toripalimab for the U.S. market.
