Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) said Monday it will start covering eligible travel expenses for employees seeking abortions or gender-affirming procedures.

A large number of companies have announced over the last few weeks that they would reimburse workers for travel costs related to abortions following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that indicated the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision could be overturned.

Starbucks (SBUX) has reimbursed gender reassignment surgeries since 2012 through its insurance coverage, but will now cover workers who travel for procedures.

Despite some threats of SBUX boycotts in the past over the promotion of liberal policies, sales have doubled over the last five years.

Also in the backdrop, Starbucks (SBUX) is highlighting its employee benefits package as it fights a union push across many store locations.

On Starbucks (SBUX) last earnings call, CEO Howard Schultz announced the company will make additional investments in partners and stores for prioritized areas such as increased pay, modernized training and collaboration, store innovation, and the celebration of coffee. Read the full transcript.