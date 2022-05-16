PayPal offers to buy up to $2B of notes in debt tender offer

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is offering to buy up to $2B of its notes outstanding — $1B of 2.200% senior notes due September 2022 and $1B of 1.350% senior notes due June 2023.
  • The company is offering to pay a +10 bps fixed spread over the 1.750% U.S. Treasury due Sept. 30, 2022 for the September 2022 notes and a +20 bps fixed spread over the 2.750% U.S. Treasury due May 31, 2023 for the June 2023 notes.
  • The price determination date is 2:00 PM ET, May 20, 2022, unless extended, and expiration will be 5:00 PM ET, May 20, 2022, unless extended.
  • PayPal (PYPL) shares are slipping 0.9% in early Monday trading.
  • Previously (May 11), CEO Dan Schulman explained PayPal's (PYPL) mindset shift in developing guidance
