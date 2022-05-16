PayPal offers to buy up to $2B of notes in debt tender offer
May 16, 2022 9:43 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is offering to buy up to $2B of its notes outstanding — $1B of 2.200% senior notes due September 2022 and $1B of 1.350% senior notes due June 2023.
- The company is offering to pay a +10 bps fixed spread over the 1.750% U.S. Treasury due Sept. 30, 2022 for the September 2022 notes and a +20 bps fixed spread over the 2.750% U.S. Treasury due May 31, 2023 for the June 2023 notes.
- The price determination date is 2:00 PM ET, May 20, 2022, unless extended, and expiration will be 5:00 PM ET, May 20, 2022, unless extended.
- PayPal (PYPL) shares are slipping 0.9% in early Monday trading.
