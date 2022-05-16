Aerovate Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.17
May 16, 2022 9:49 AM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aerovate Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AVTE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.17.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $161.1M.
- The company is reiterating strong financial position funding operations into the second half of 2025.
- The company expects to report topline data from the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT trial in the fourth quarter of 2023 or first quarter of 2024.
- "We expect that our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund our operations into the second half of 2025, based on our current operating plan."