Qiagen launches QIAstat-Dx Rise system for testing multiple pathogens from one sample

May 16, 2022 9:51 AM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) launched QIAstat-Dx Rise and enhancements to tests for the one-step molecular testing solution that provides results in about one hour.
  • The Netherlands-based company said QIAstat-Dx Rise is a high-capacity version of its QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic system.
  • The company added QIAstat-Dx Rise, which can process up to 56 tests in an eight-hour shift, had received CE-marking in EU to run new respiratory and gastrointestinal panels, expanding the offering to test simultaneously for multiple pathogens from one sample.
  • In addition, Qiagen (QGEN) said that the CE-marked QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel was expanded to test for Chlamydophila pneumoniae. The panel can now be used to detect among 23 viral and bacterial target causing respiratory infections.
  • The company noted that QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 with CE-mark was launched with expanded pathogen target list and improved sample preparation and panel performance.
  • Qiagen (QGEN) also released a software upgrade for QIAstat-Dx Analyzer.
